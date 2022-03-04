Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $566,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAIL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

