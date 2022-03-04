Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Inseego by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Inseego by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inseego by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inseego by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INSG opened at $4.72 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

