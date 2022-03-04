Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $138,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.