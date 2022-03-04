Morgan Stanley Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $26.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 286,788 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 351,644 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

