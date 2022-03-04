Morgan Stanley Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $19.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GDRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,379 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,422. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

