Morgan Stanley Has $22.01 Million Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of SAVA opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

