Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of MKS Instruments worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,874,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,157,000. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $149.07 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.23 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

