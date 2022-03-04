Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

WWE opened at $59.72 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.