Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $141.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,513 shares of company stock valued at $63,497,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

