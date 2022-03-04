Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $22,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

RHS stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.68.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

