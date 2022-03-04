Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Morningstar has decreased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

MORN opened at $270.70 on Friday. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,232 shares of company stock valued at $55,194,518 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,033,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

