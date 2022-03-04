Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE:MOS opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

