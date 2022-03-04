Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 134,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,805,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.46 on Friday, hitting $431.23. 267,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,435,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.