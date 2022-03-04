Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. 15,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,611. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

