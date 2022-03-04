Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,847 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112,209.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $37,971,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,447 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.73. 59,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,977. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $199.63 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.16. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

