Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $18,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock valued at $104,547,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $8.84 on Friday, hitting $142.85. The stock had a trading volume of 268,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,797. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.59 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

