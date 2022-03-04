Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.21 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,796. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.