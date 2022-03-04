Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $3,922,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,716 shares of company stock worth $59,881,900 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

MEDP stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.17.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

