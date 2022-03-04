Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,179 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. 200,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $39.02.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

