Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 10%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. 128,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$166.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.