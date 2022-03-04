Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Stock Price Up 10%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77. 128,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 129,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$166.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.10.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)
