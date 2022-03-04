MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 210.8% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSD Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. 33,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,534. MSD Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,550,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,542,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 66,410 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,625,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,662,000. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.