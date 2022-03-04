MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock.

MTech Acquisition stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.70) on Thursday. MTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of £77.00 million and a PE ratio of -102.00.

In other MTech Acquisition news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake acquired 20,833 shares of MTech Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

