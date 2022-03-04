Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Nabors Industries worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $131.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $135.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.12.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nabors Industries (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.