Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $137.82

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.82 and last traded at $136.26, with a volume of 3572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

