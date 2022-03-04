Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.