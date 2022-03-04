National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the January 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NABZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 426,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,866. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

