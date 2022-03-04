National Bank Financial Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LB. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$42.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

