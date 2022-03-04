National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.26. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$185.77.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$162.90 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$114.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, Director Pierre Shoiry sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.11, for a total transaction of C$1,116,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,073 shares in the company, valued at C$90,068,148.03. Also, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.06, for a total transaction of C$1,918,596.50. Insiders have sold a total of 65,185 shares of company stock worth $11,619,551 in the last 90 days.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.