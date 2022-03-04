National Bank Financial Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$91.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

