National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$108.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$104.42.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.14 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$81.95 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$100.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Bonnell purchased 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. Also, Director Denis Girouard purchased 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,399,871.76. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 69,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,674.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.