National Bankshares Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.56 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$34.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

