National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 593.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE NFG opened at $64.33 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

