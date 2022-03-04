Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.