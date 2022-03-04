Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.72% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

NGVC stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

