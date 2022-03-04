Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 362.9% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 689,945 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,121,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 100,452 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,343. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

