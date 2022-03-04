Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 496,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The company has a market cap of C$11.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
