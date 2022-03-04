Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $327,709.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $327,709.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013026 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,966,935 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

