Needham & Company LLC Cuts VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target to $16.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

VZIO opened at $13.24 on Friday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,300.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

