Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,203. The company has a market capitalization of $700.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

