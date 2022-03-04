NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.61.

NTAP stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,797. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

