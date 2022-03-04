Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

