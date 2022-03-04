Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 69,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,145. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.