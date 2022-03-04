Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $94.00 target price on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.24. 19,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

