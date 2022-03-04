New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,278,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

