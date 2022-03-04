New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.