NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.85

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 1882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.0322 per share. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

NEXT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

