NFT Index Price Reaches $1,767.41 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $1,469.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,767.41 or 0.04273570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00105502 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.