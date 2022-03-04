NFTX (NFTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $87.48 or 0.00212110 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a total market cap of $34.66 million and $1.15 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,164 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

