Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.10

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 335346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSANY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

