NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NL Industries stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,448. The firm has a market cap of $334.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. NL Industries has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

